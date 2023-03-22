Keke Palmer is currently detailing her journey in motherhood. Hitting Instagram, Palmer released a collection of photos with her song Leo, providing information into the “greatest gig of all.”

Mommy’ing is coming along if you were looking for an update. I have juggled quite a few careers but this is my greatest gig of all. Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It’s giving, SUPER SAIYAN.

You can see the full updates from Keke Palmer below.

You can see additional images of Keke’s son here.

