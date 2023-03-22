The 2023 Lollapalooza lineup has been announced. Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the historic festival in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Joining Kendrick Lamar on the bill representing Hip-Hop will be A Boogie wit da Hoodie, J.I.D., Pusha T, Lil Yachty, Joey Badass, Tiacorine, and Big Boss Vette.

Additional stars set for the festival include Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, Tomorrow x Together, Tems, Diplo, and more.

Advertisement

4-Day GA, GA+, VIP & Platinum Tickets will be available during Lollapalooza’s SMS Presale beginning THIS Thursday, March 23rd at 10 AM CT! Layaway Plans will also be available starting as low as $20 down! A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain.

You can see the full lineup below.