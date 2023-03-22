Today, New Balance will debut its new 574 lines exclusively at Foot Locker, Inc.

The monochrome color schemes of the collection are inspired by the tools of hype, including televisions, cameras, microphones, and the media. The classic 574 design turns back time to adopt a modern, all-leather aesthetic that hasn’t been seen since the early 2000s. The updated style comes in three straightforward colors and has an all-leather upper with the model’s iconic rubber outsole.

Men’s and children’s sizes of the timeless matte chrome black, unisex and children’s sizes of the pure bone white, and women’s sizes of the sandy beige will all be offered.

Retailing for $70-$95, the New Balance Exclusive 574 collection will be available at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Foot Locker Canada and New Balance