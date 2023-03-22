Slamball Announces Return with Blake Griffin, Michael Rubin, and More as Investors

SlamBall is on its way back! The trampoline basketball league will return in July with a six-week season and a one-week playoff in Las Vegas.

The league will return with a “huge list of high-profile investors,” according to Front Office Sports.

The league was defunct after a 2002 inaugural season. Fans remembering the league launched the #BringBackSlamBall hashtag, inspiring a revival.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be back, and especially by popular demand,” founder Mason Gordon said. “I want to thank SlamBall’s persistent and passionate fans for making this comeback possible and our investors for helping make the dream real. This is a true Cinderella story — only with helmets, pads, and trampolines.”

In addition to the launch of a new season, the league will develop a docuseries, and a home for the games is currently being sourced.

Investors for the return of the league include Gary Vaynerchuk, Blake Griffin, Michael Rubin, David Adelman, and David Blitzer.