Boosie Badazz has some smoke for his cousin. The rapper was sitting with Vlad and revealed his first cousin, Boosie Boy Munchie, stole $7,000 out of his bedroom.

“We went in my room and stole like seven bands,” Boosie revealed. “When I went up to my room when I came back I saw, I had like $10,000 on the counter, I saw that my hundreds was gone. So I automatically went downstairs and ‘Somebody went up and stole my sh*t. Call the cameraman to run the cameras back.’ But I had to wait five hours for him to come from where he was.”

Boosie revealed once the cameraman returned, his cousin was busted, but he won’t ask for the money back. “This my blood, when I see him, I’m gonna break his jaw.”

Advertisement

After the assault, Boosie states he and his cousin will be good. You can see the video below.