42 Dugg is facing an additional five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to failing to report to a federal prison camp in West Virginia. He was skipping out on a six-month sentence for illegal gun possession.

According to The Detroit News, Dugg entered a plea agreement last month in Atlanta, in which he and prosecutors came to terms on a six-month sentence. However, U.S. District Judge Judge William Ray II has a final ruling and could ignore the recommendation.

Upon his exit from prison, Dugg would be required to complete a 30-day outpatient drug treatment program. The sentencing is currently set for May 10.

Advertisement

42 Dugg has been in an Atlanta prison for nearly a year. His last moment of freedom was enjoying a Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors game in Memphis.