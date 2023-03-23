Born and raised in Columbia until his later teen years, rising MC Bunlo grew up fending for his life in the streets and dodging run-ins with the law often. But it was during these tough times that the creative realized his musical potential and found his own unique sound amongst the chaos.

Bunlo has come a long way since recording in his apartment closet, now amassing a fan base in both the Latin culture as well as worldwide.

The rapper just released his debut English speaking single titled ‘Members’ alongside fellow collaborator Payroll Giovanni. The single includes a package of an audio and video release which are now streaming live.

