Donald Trump Reportedly is Looking Forward to a ‘Perp Walk’ In front of Media

Donald Trump Reportedly is Looking Forward to a ‘Perp Walk’ In front of Media

Former president Donald Trump is looking forward to a perp walk. The New York Times is reporting Trump is looking forward to being arrested and marched in front of news cameras and reporters.

Members of Trump’s circle state he is currently debating if he should smile for the camera. While he is planning his media scrum, Trump may not even be charged. If he is, both authorities and secret service would look to avoid any public stroll into a police station.

Additional sources state Trump wants to display a strong force and has no sahme in his arrest.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Trump is at Mar-a-Lago hosting parties where he is djing off his Spotify playlists.

Last week, Trump was once again calling for his base of supporters to ride for him. Over the weekend, Trump announced online that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday (March 21) for paying hush money to adult star Stormy Daniels.

Trump spoke to his supporters, writing the “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.” Trump did not add a reason for the arrest.

The alarming portion of his message is his call to his supporters to “Protest, take our nation back.” The words are similar to those used ahead of the Insurrection at the Nation’s capitol. New York City is now preparing for any clashes that could happen in the city, if Trump is indeed arrested.

According to CNN, Trump believes his base being charged up would help him politically. He also sees a positive in the indictment.

A spokesperson for Trump revealed that the former president didn’t receive any indication that he would be arrested. Instead, he was “rightfully highlighting his innocence.”