Dennis Donato Agalli started his career at JP Morgan Chase as a private client banker, before transitioning to Merrill Lynch to execute world wealth management. Agalli speaks 5 languages has been vastly acknowledged for his business developments.



Rocky’s Pizza Group, Old Country Coffee Corp in Hudson YardsPrivate Real Estate & Real Estate ManagementEmployer Capital (Business Funding)

Donato announces his new business venture that will launch this spring – DONATO AGALLI ENTERPRISES. Donato Agalli’s company will offer distribution, executive production as well artist/producer management and virtual consultations.

“I’m always excited to take on a new challenges, and business ventures”. “Donato Agalli Enterprises will be a hub for musicians who will be first priority and guided with precision,” says Agalli.



Here’s a playlist from Donato entitled “March Madness”.



