King Key just dropped a hot new EP titled “Look At It”, a commentary on oversharing culture. The four track EP highlights King Key’s unique style and sound. King Key’s message is clear: he doesn’t support oversharing culture and doesn’t feel the need to share every aspect of his life.



“Look At It” is a continuation of King Key’s rise to fame, following his viral success with “Gun Out” and his cover of Young Jeezy’s “Tear It Up” called “Thuggin.” With “Look At It,” King Key refuses to conform to social media norms and asserts his dominance.



King Key’s latest releases include his hit single DUHH” ft. T Kay Barbie, as well as his highly anticipated club single “Tryna See Sum” ft. Beat King and Trilly Polk.



Word is circulating that King Key is getting ready to sign a major deal with Roc Nation. He’s recently been seen working with people from Sony Orchard as well as producers and artists from Empire.

Check out his new EP “Look At It” now and follow him on IG for his latest releases.

