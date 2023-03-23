Good Burger is coming back for a sequel, but PETA is asking if we could opt for vegan burgers instead.

PETA sent a letter to the film’s stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, asking for a vegan option for the forthcoming movie.

“’Welcome to Good Burger, home of the vegan burger—can I take your order?’ That’s what we at PETA have in mind for Good Burger 2,” writes PETA Associate Director Lauren Thomasson. “Some things (like beef patties) are better left in the ’90s, and if Good Burger has any hope of surviving new competition in 2023, its menu will abundantly feature animal-free offerings, including meat-free burgers, dairy-free shakes, and, of course, a special secret vegan sauce.”

You can see the full message from PETA below:

Dear Kenan and Kel, “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the vegan burger—can I take your order?” That’s what we at PETA have in mind for Good Burger 2. Some things (like beef patties) are better left in the ’90s, and if Good Burger has any hope of surviving new competition in 2023, its menu will abundantly feature animal-free offerings, including meat-free burgers, dairy-free shakes, and, of course, a special secret vegan sauce. We know more than ever about the appalling ways in which animals are raised and killed for food. Cows are branded and castrated, and their horn buds are gauged out of their skulls. They endure these routine mutilations without pain relief. They’re kept on crowded, filthy feedlots, only to then be forced onto trucks and transported for miles through all weather extremes, typically without food or water. At the slaughterhouse, the throats of those who survived the transport will be slit, often while they’re still conscious. Animal agriculture is also a leading contributor to the climate catastrophe and many other environmental issues, and the World Health Organization has declared that eating processed meats causes cancer. Today, we have vegan patty options like Beyond Meat that imitate beef and satiate even the meatiest cravings without involving cruelty to animals, and vegan burgers have even made their way onto the menus of popular chains, including Carl’s Jr., Johnny Rockets, and TGI Fridays, to name a few. In fact, vegan fast food has taken the nation by storm, with all-vegan burger joints such as, Kevin Hart’s Hart House, Monty’s Good Burger, and Veggie Grill popping up across the country, so Good Burger would be in good company by making the switch to a vegan menu.

Good Burger 2 is in the works nearly three decades after the original. The film’s stars, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell confirmed the film is in development.

The film’s logline reads:

Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” Thompson said in a statement. “Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them.”

Mitchell added, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

“We’re thrilled to take audiences’ orders for more laughter and adventures with the ‘Good Burger’ crew,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming to Variety. “‘Good Burger 2’ will be a great addition to our 2023 programming slate and is sure to serve up everything ‘All That’ fans and new viewers alike will enjoy.”

The film is set to release on Paramount+ in 2023.