In its first three days, Power Book II: Ghost on STARZ broke all previous marks for the network’s best premiere weekend. According to preliminary reports, the much-awaited third season delivered 5.8 million multiplatform viewers after its first weekend. The popularity of the third season of the popular show, which debuted on March 17, increased by almost 30% from the start of season two in November of the previous year.

While Tariq, Brayden, and the Tejada family are mourning Zeke’s passing, this season kicked off in dramatic fashion with all new twists, turns, and murder. However, they won’t have much time to do so because a new set of issues and questions soon appear. Even more family conflict, betrayals, and unexpected new alliances are there in this season, making it flashier, juicer, and sexier. With her family, Monet is at a crossroads, Brayden must decide between his birth family and his adopted family, and Tariq is leveling up this season.

Season three of Ghost cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Stewart Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Berto Colon as “Lorenzo Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Shane Johnson as “Cooper Saxe,” Paton Ashbrook as “Jenny Sullivan,” Monique Curnen as “Detective Blanca Rodriguez,” Keesha Sharp as “Professor Harper Bennet,” David Walton as “Lucas Weston,” Moriah Brown as “KeKe Travis,” Luna Lauren Velez as “Evelyn Castillo,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

