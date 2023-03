Ja Morant returned to the Memphis Grizzlies lineup and immediately got back to creating highlights. In the second quarter of the matchup against the Houston Rockets, Morant put Kenyon Martin Jr. on a poster.

JA MORANT POSTER 😳 pic.twitter.com/Q0kQUxpQiL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2023

Ja Morant came off the bench for the Wednesday night game and was greeted to a standing ovation by the Grizzlies faithful.

The audience says it all. This city loves Ja Morant & this is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/KWlw0O6I3X — Growl Towel Central (@GTC901) March 23, 2023

Standing ovation as Ja Morant checks in for the first time since March 3 💙 Memphis lovesssss this man! pic.twitter.com/rLSb7CreU5 — KJ (@kelwright) March 23, 2023

And Morant ended the game with 17 points, 5 assists, and NBA Youngboy lyrics with his daughter in a media interview.

