The World Baseball Classic came to a dramatic conclusion yesterday when Team Japan’s Shohei Ohtani struck out Team USA captain Mike Trout, finishing up the tourney undefeated and taking home the gold. Another unexpected occurrence was Mexico surprisingly making it to the semi-finals, with an elimination game against Puerto Rico.

The Mexico/Puerto Rico match-up happened at Miami’s Loan Depot, with a host of celebrities on hand, including controversial Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is the son of a Puerto Rican father and Mexican mother. When Mexico pulled off their comeback against PR, a video of Tekashi wearing a Mexico jersey and waving Mexico’s flag went viral after a fan of Team Puerto Rico threw a beer in his face.

After that, more footage of the “Gummo” rapper at the WBC appeared online, with him arguing about why he only claims his Mexican heritage, yet denounces his Puerto Rican roots. Three days after that video surfaced, another video of Tekashi getting beat down inside of the locker room of a Miami LA Fitness made its way to the blogosphere.

It was never confirmed, but an IG user recently posted that 6ix9ine was assaulted because f his disrespect towards Puerto Rico with his one-sided support for Mexico.

“Puerto Ricans whooped 69 this wasn’t bout no snitching, they whooped em for dissing Puerto Ricans after that baseball game.”