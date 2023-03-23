Wack 100, like Boosie Badazz, is chiming in on Tekashi 6ix9ine being jumped at a Florida gym. Speaking out on Instagram, Wack advocated for his artist, stating, “they did him like this for Snitching” and offering the rapper a speedy recovery.

“Its unforuante what happened to @6ix9ine hes a good guy. Life is full of lessons. This isnt about his so called street situation. This is about decision making on both sides. The ones who filmed & posted themselves will remember this day for many years to come. And 69 will now know he has to move accordingly. #Staydangerous & dont hesitate. Wish him a speedy recover.”

