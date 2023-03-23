A slew of celebrities and notables came out in ATL to celebrate the life of D4L founder, the late Shawty Lo, who would’ve turned 47 years old if he were alive today. The Dungeon Family’s Cee-Lo Green was in attendance and made a grand entrance on horseback, but it didn’t end how he expected.

Cee-Lo was all smiles while riding into the The Bank on horseback until the horse threw the “Crazy” singer from his back onto the ground. Cee=Lo was not seriously injured, as the video shows him smiling again after picking himself up.

See the footage below.

