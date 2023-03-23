In a revealing episode of Lead By Example with GS Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, rap wunderkind and b-ball enthusiast J. Cole told Myers he believed he had a real shot at the NBA, but a cigarette habit at the tender age of 6 made that dream in particular a little harder to reach.

Cole, a Fayetteville, NC native, revealed that by six years old, he had already developed an unhealthy habit; smoking cigarettes. “At 6 years old, I was smoking cigarettes regularly around the neighborhood,” says Cole. “I was always hanging around the older kids in the neighborhood that [my older brother, Zach] was hanging around and they were smoking. And I was young and fearless and trying to be cool.”

See the segment from the interview below.

