Hip Hop continues to mourn the loss of Migos member Takeoff, who was tragically murdered at a bowling alley in Houston back in November of last year. The Atlanta rapper was shot twice: once in the head and once in the back.

During the chaotic incident, which took place after hours around 2:30 am, a woman by the name of Sydney Leday was also injured by the flying bullets. The 24-year-old was shot in the head, leaving her in a coma that resulted in a week stay in the hospital. Now, she’s left with a hefty amount in medical bills, totaling to over $200K.

Speaking with The Shade Room, Sydney gives us the backstory of what led her to be at the wrong place, wrong time. She was celebrating her 24th birthday at a late-night party hosted by J. Prince, at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Suddenly, she noticed the energy had shifted in the room, especially following the dice game.

Once she saw the guns, she tried to hurry and leave, heading to the escalator. “Everything happened within a few seconds. I remember running away, I know where I stopped. I felt the sting in my head. I didn’t realize what actually happened to me. Fortunately, I had on a wig and a wig cap. So I took the wig off and noticed I had a lot of blood.”

During the car ride to the hospital, she actually had a seizure, before going into a coma for a few days. Now, she has to deal with the PTSD, seeing a therapist to cope. She even admits loud events like New Year’s Eve are major triggers.

When asked what she has to say to the players in the case, she states, “That was a senseless act that wasn’t needed. It impacted people in a big way. Not just Takeoff, not just me. People that were there are traumatized.”

Sydney’s family has since set up a GoFundMe to help raise money to pay off the insanely high number in hospital bills. So far, they’ve raised $14K.