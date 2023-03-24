One of music’s most cherished and innovative musicians, 6LACK, today releases his highly anticipated album Since I Have A Lover on LVRN/Interscope Records after spending nearly five years primarily out of the spotlight.

With songs that explore mental health, healing, personal development, love, and his own journey of finding his way—both the good and the bad—this new body of work is bursting with depth and variety. Don Toliver, Wale, India Shawn, Ty Dolla $ign, QUIN, and other incredible artists collaborate beautifully on this album, which was produced by Leon Thomas, OZ, Fwdslxsh, Scribz Riley, EarthGang’s Olu, Teddy Walton, and others.

You can see the full tracklist and hear the album below. Also available is the music video for “Since I Have a Lover.”

