The current release by Dave East and producer Westtopher, which features the Magenta Keys track “Eusebio” as a sample, is proof of the effectiveness and practicality of Tracklib’s sample clearance platform.

Westtopher was able to incorporate the sample into the production thanks to Tracklib’s huge sample library and legal clearance procedure, creating a new and original sound that nicely contrasts Dave East. With Tracklib, creators can access a wide variety of pre-approved samples that may be tailored to match any project, allowing for creative flexibility without worrying about copyright issues.