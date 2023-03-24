E-40 announced the release of his new single “Bands,” which is available via Heavy On The Grind Entertainment and will appear on his upcoming new album. With his song “Bands,” E-40 creates a double entendre that honors the wealth of his peers while also paying homage to the band-heavy sound.The new banger is produced by DJ TOOMP.

The new single follows the launch fo E-40’s new vodka, Tycoon, which carries the single of the same name. It also serves as the latest addition to E-40’s massive wine and spirits portfolio that includes over 15 different still and sparkling wine offerings under his “Earl Stevens Selections” line, a tequila (E. Cuarenta Tequila), a cognac (Tycoon Cognac), a bourbon (Kuiper Belt Bourbon), a gin (Kuiper Belt Gin), a variety of pre-mixed cocktails (Sluricane) and a golden lager beer (E. Cuarenta Cerveza) with more to come.

You can hear the new single below.

Advertisement