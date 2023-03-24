The official remix of Lola Brooke’s chart-topping hit “Don’t Play With It” is now available. The Brooklyn-born, rapidly-rising rap star’s most recent hit, which initially included Billy B, now features Yung Miami and Latto.

Lola, Yung Miami, and Latto’s all-star chemistry produce an intoxicating, synergistic energy that elevates the New York-inspired single to new heights. The remix is the most recent development in the ascent of the Dizzy Banko-produced song, which has served as New York City’s soundtrack for the past year and elevated Lola Brooke to the status of one of the most promising up-and-coming musicians in the world.

You can see the video below.

Advertisement