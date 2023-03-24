Tekashi 6ix9ine says he isn’t running or hiding. In fact, he’s been good in the streets. A source close to the rapper spoke with TMZ, revealing that an attack on him earlier this week won’t stop how he moves around.

6ix9ine was attacked at a South Florida gym, but he won’t let that make him leave the area. In addition, the rapper stated he won’t let this one incident change how he lives his life, citing that he hasn’t been with security a lot over the past year.

Wack 100, like Boosie Badazz, is chiming in on Tekashi 6ix9ine being jumped at a Florida gym. Speaking out on Instagram, Wack advocated for his artist, stating, “they did him like this for Snitching” and offering the rapper a speedy recovery.

“Its unforuante what happened to @6ix9ine hes a good guy. Life is full of lessons. This isnt about his so called street situation. This is about decision making on both sides. The ones who filmed & posted themselves will remember this day for many years to come. And 69 will now know he has to move accordingly. #Staydangerous & dont hesitate. Wish him a speedy recover.”

