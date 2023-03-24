LeBron James is currently on the shelf with a foot injury. The Los Angeles Lakers believe in the window they have right now to get a championship, so his return is anticipated.

On Thursday, reports hit online stating that King James is looking to make a return before the end of the regular season. And then LeBron hopped on Twitter and said not so fast.

“There wasn’t an evaluation today and there hasn’t been any target date for my return,” LeBron wrote. “I’m just working around the clock, every day(3X a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is. God bless y’all sources. I speak for myself!”

This isn’t good news for Lakers fans, but maybe King James doesn’t want to put a target on his back.

