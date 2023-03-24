Police visited Rihanna’s house as a man showed up to propose to her, and no, it wasn’t A$AP Rocky. According to TMZ, a man traveled all the way to South Carolina and then attempted to stroll onto Rih’s property.

When the man got to the property, security cut him off immediately. He alerted them of his attention leading to an immediate call of the police and an arrest. The man didn’t break any laws, so he was asked to leave and not return to the property.

Police called to Rihanna’s house after a man showed up to her door trying to propose to her 😳 pic.twitter.com/bqqdg7Z5TC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 23, 2023

Maybe the man was trying to beat Rocky to the alter. A source let RadarOnline in that Rihanna is eager to marry A$AP Rocky.

“Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna’s main focus at the moment,” the source said. “Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too.”