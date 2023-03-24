Drake announced that his It’s All a Blur’ tour alongside 21 Savage would hit 29 different cities and were made available to fans on March 17, but some fans complained about the high price of the tickets, claiming price gauging, which launched a class-action suit.

The Toronto Star reported that a Montreal man bought to tickets, totaling $789.54 each for the July 14 tour date. LPC Avocat, a law firm, noted that a second show was added for July 15th, with the same seats being available for $350 less.

The suit stated, “Ticketmaster unilaterally decides which tickets it advertises and sells as ‘Official Platinum’ based on a given event.” The suit continued, “The result is that most, if not all, of the tickets, advertised and sold as ‘Official Platinum,’ are neither ‘premium tickets’ nor ‘some of the best seats in the house’ and are, in fact, just regular tickets sold by Ticketmaster at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith.”

The plaintiffs in the suit are going to court seeking “the difference between the prices charged for ‘Official Platinum’ tickets and what their regular price ought to have been,” with an additional $300 per customer in damages.