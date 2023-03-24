On this day in Hip Hop history, Dirty South-based group Arrested Development released their debut album 3 Years, 5 Months, and 2 Days in The Life Of…. Released during a time in Hip Hop where West Coast gangster rap reigned supreme, Arrested Development was able to grab hearts and minds around the globe with their smooth Hip-Hop sounds and Afrocentric themes. Much like the Afrocentric movement of New York Hip-Hop, Arrested Development strayed away from negativity to give their listeners a message they could walk away with after listening.

Along with having a largely positive critical reception, 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of… was commercially successful. The album peaked at #3 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop chart, #3 on the UK Albums Chart, and #7 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project’s singles ” Everyday People,” “Tennessee,” and “Mr. Wendal” were all top 10 hits in the United States.

“Everyday People” was a #1 Hot Rap Single and peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Mr. Wendal” claimed the #6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and #4 on the Hot Rap Singles chart. “Tennessee” peaked at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart but never made an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100. Although it wasn’t a mainstream chart-topper, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame included it on their list of 500 songs that shaped rock n’ roll.

