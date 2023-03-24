On the most recent episode of Apple Music’s Rap Life Review featuring Lowkey, Nadaska, and Eddie Francis, two of the three said that Lil Wayne would have to sequence his songs in the right order in a Verzuz battle in order to beat 50 Cent.

Lowkey said, “Wayne don’t have a Get Rich Or Die Tryin.'” I ain’t sayin’ 50 gonna wash Wayne but if Wayne’s not sequenced right, and it’s not positioned correctly, that could be a very long f***ing night.”

Envy and Charlamagne added on to the convo on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne agreeing with Lowkey, saying, “Yes, Lil Wayne doesn’t have a Get Rich but Lil Wayne has massive, massive amounts of hits… One album cannot win you a Verzuz.” Envy cut him off by adding, “He is right… Get Rich or Die Tryin’ is a classic album but you can’t sit there and act like Lil Wayne doesn’t have classic bodies of work.”

Charlamagne said Fif “would need something more than just Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ to go against one of the top five, potentially top 3, greatest rappers alive.” DJ Envy ended the debate by saying that “50 Cent would win that battle.”

See the debate below.