After receiving one of the most publicized beatdowns caught on camera in the history of Hip Hop, disgraced Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine may receive some retribution as his bodyguard wants some get back for ambushing the “Gooba” rapper in the LA Fitness in Miami.

TMZ reported that 6ix9ine’s personal bodyguard “Bam-Bam” is offering the four guys who jumped 6ix9ine to fight him; but this time 1-on-1. The Miami-based bodyguard took to his IG stories to post his $10K challenge, captioning the post, “If you lose, you die!”

Social media speculation had even insinuated that Bam-Bam himself lined up Tekashi for the embarrassing fall in Miami, but 6ix9ine’s long time bodyguard vehemently denied those claims and responded with the challenge.

6ix9ie was found beaten and bloodied by gym employees who made sure that Tekashi’s injuries were not life threatening.