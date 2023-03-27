Over the weekend, music and television mogul 50 Cent took to Instagram to speak candidly about the television industry and even threatened to expose the behind the scenes nuances of TV via FOX5NY’s long time urban news anchor Lisa Evers.

Without mentioning Evers by name, Fif said, “This lady from Fox 5 News called asking if I would speak to her about my experience in television. production. I said Like real behind the scenes? If she does this the TV is going to go black.”

Evers herself jumped in the comments to respond, saying, “Whaaaat ???!!! This lady 😂 is @lisaevers #fox5ny – same one who did your very first TV interview in 2003 ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – same one who did a bunch of other interviews throughout your incredible career …. why you acting brand new? Lol Would love to tell this chapter of your story… meet me on Baisley Blvd South Jamaica …let’s talk.”

