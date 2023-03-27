Drake is forever working. The Boy hit Instagram and shared an unreleased track, possibly signaling new music before he takes off across the country this summer with 21 Savage.
Hitting his IG Story, The Boy shared a single that lists off what he is looking for in a bae.
“I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money, would not take it from me,”
You can hear the single below.
Drake has announced his 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite. On the run, Drake will be joined by 21 Savage.
Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date arena run will start on June 16 with stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, AZ, at Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, September 5. A Toronto tour date will soon be announced.
The tour title, It’s All A Blur, highlights Drake’s unprecedented run, including the last five years where he dropped off four albums, including Her Loss with 21 Savage. The album Hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
The full run of dates and presale information are available below.
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena