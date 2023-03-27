Drake Teases New Music on Instagram Highlighting His Wants from a Mate

Drake is forever working. The Boy hit Instagram and shared an unreleased track, possibly signaling new music before he takes off across the country this summer with 21 Savage.

Hitting his IG Story, The Boy shared a single that lists off what he is looking for in a bae.

“I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money, would not take it from me,”

You can hear the single below.

Drake previews a new song produced by BNYX via Instagram 👀🦉pic.twitter.com/NhiQTMs4Ht — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 26, 2023

Drake has announced his 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite. On the run, Drake will be joined by 21 Savage.

Produced by Live Nation, the 29-date arena run will start on June 16 with stops in Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, AZ, at Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, September 5. A Toronto tour date will soon be announced.

The tour title, It’s All A Blur, highlights Drake’s unprecedented run, including the last five years where he dropped off four albums, including Her Loss with 21 Savage. The album Hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The full run of dates and presale information are available below.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena