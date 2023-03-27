That’s another B. JAY-Z is still the richest rapper on the planet. In a new update to Forbes, JAY-Z’s real-time net worth is $2.5 billion.

The new figure brings in money made from his Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Usse cognac. The success comes without Hov dropping a new album or going on tour.

In February, news broke that JAY-Z reached an agreement in his legal battle with D’USSE. We now have a number.

According to Bloomberg, HOV and Bacardi were able to close the multi-billion dollar lawsuit with the brand purchasing Jay’s purchasing stake in the company for $750 million. Hov will retain a “significant ownership stake,” signaling a purchase of JAY-Z’s majority stake.

“Growing D’USSÉ over the past decade from an idea to one of the fastest-selling spirits in history has been a blessing,” JAY offered in a statement. “The next phase of this journey will further cement D’USSÉ’s legacy as one of the world’s most respected brands. I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi.”

Near the close of 2022, the Hip-Hop mogul and his company, SC Liquor, attempted to pull the financial records of his 50/50 partnership with Bacardi over D’Usse.

According to TMZ, the partnership between Hov and Bacardi launched in 2011, and Hov was looking to receive all books, records, and warehouses storing D’Usse barrels, bottles, and accessories. Hov also wanted details of the physical inventory and the process.

The suit reads that Hov’s company wants to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as” a partner.