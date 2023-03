Joe Budden Says $250K Bill from JAY-Z for a Feature is Just a Rumor

Joe Budden was the latest guest on Drink Champs and spoke about a lot during his career. The conversation included thinking back to wanting a JAY-Z verse as an artist and the alleged $250,000 price tag.

Budden would tell N.O.R.E. he has heard those rumors but couldn’t confirm it because he didn’t talk to Hov.“That’s a rumor,” Budden said. “I didn’t personally ask him. I couldn’t personally speak to him.”

You can hear it from Budden below.

