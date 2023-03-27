Last week Sheryl Lee Ralph appeared on’ Way Up with Angela Yee’ and recalled the time she was forcibly tongue kissed without her consent by a famous TV judge.

Sheryl never mentioned a name but Judge Joe Brown threatened to sue for defamation of character. Sheryl cleared the other famous judge—Judge Mathis saying it wasn’t him and he was a good man. Judge Brown threatened to file defamation of character after actress Sheryl Lee Ralph recalled, without naming names, a popular TV judge who forcibly grabbed her by the neck and planted an unwanted kiss on her.

Now Judge Joe Brown believes Sheryl was sent by the Democrats to sabotage his run for the Mayor of Memphis…

The honorable judge spent the weekend re-tweeting his supporters who are accusing Sheryl of having ulterior motives.

Look at the judges tweets below.

