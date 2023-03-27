Kyla Imani’s blossoming career continues to flourish behind a robust first quarter of 2023, which featured performing on the hottest stages at SXSW and gearing up for a cross-country run on The Piper Tour.

Following 2022, where Kyla Imani had 2.1 million listeners across 180 countries, the budding superstar opened this year with a remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill” to engage her followers before taking off to the 2023 Grammys.

During her 2023 SXSW visit, Kyla Imani was one of the featured performers of the Futuristic Flow Showcase, where she joined headliner Lola Brooke, Trap Beckham, and more of the class of music stars that will define the next generation.

Advertisement

“It was nice to get back out there!” Kyla Imani said of the SXSW stop. “I really hibernated in the studio last year and focused on making new music and songwriting, so it’s been a little minute since I’ve been on stage. I haven’t done shows since the summer so I had a great time back up there. I love performing!”

If you weren’t fortunate to catch Kyla during her visit to SXSW, you could see her on The Piper Tour, supporting Piper Rockelle on the two remaining dates of June 4 in Los Angeles or June 24 in Detroit.

But that won’t be the last of the work for Kyla Imani in 2023. She tells The Source that she plans to release new music and more.

“For the rest of 2023 I’m looking forward to new music, more shows, and getting some placements!” Imani added. “I’m about to release a birthday anthem called ’21 Forever’ so that’s gonna be a whole vibe. I’ve been writing so much and my pen is crazy now so who knows!

“Either way, I’ll definitely be writing your next favorite song, whether it’s for me or another dope artist.”

You can keep up with Kyla Imani’s music here.