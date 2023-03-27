A little bit of Snoop Dogg may have cost a Mississippi news anchor her job. During a morning broadcast, WLBT journalist and meteorologist Barbie Bassett has not been on the air, and her bio has been removed from the company website. The last time she was on the air, she said, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle,” after a mention of Snoop Dogg.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Bassett has been removed from her morning spot due to “racially insensitive comments.” Further details on her removal were not disclosed, but WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry said, “As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters.”

For Bassett, she may have had a slap on the wrist, but this wasn’t her first time dealing with offensive or insensitive statements. This past October, she was criticized for these statements and offered an apology.

You can hear Bassett’s latest statements below.