Three years ago. R. Kelly lost a $4 million civil suit filed by a woman claiming that he lured her to his Chicago recording studio with promises of a job, if she had sex with him, when she was 16-years-old.

The plaintiff, Heather Williams, says she met Kelly on a Chicago street in 1998 when she was just 16 and started a sexual relationship with him after being lured to his music studio with promises of an appearance in one of the singer’s videos.

A court has just given the accuser priority access to Kellz royalties.

Radar Online reports:

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled that the victim in the R. Kelly harassment case would be given first dibs at the singer’s royalties to help pay off the massive $4 million judgement against him.

Heather Williams filed a civil lawsuit against Kelly in 2019 alleging that when she was just 16 years old the platinum selling artist lured her into his studio and promised her a job if she had sex with him.

She ultimately won the case against the singer and was awarded $4 million, a payment Kelly has yet to pay up.

After assessing the singer’s assets, the court decided on March 23 that Williams would be allowed to tap into the royalties Kelly earned through his music distributed at Sony Studios.

The artist’s account was valued at around $1.5 million in 2020, before the Honey Love singer lost another $3.5 million in a ruling favoring his property manager in a case over unpaid rent for a Chicago studio.

Thursday’s decision upheld a lower court’s earlier ruling that Williams would be given “priority access” to the royalties because she was the first to properly demand the money from the music label.