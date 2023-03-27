This March Madness season has been truly unpredictable. Straight chaos. Caitlin Clark is showing she means business on the women’s side of basketball, taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to the Final Four behind the first 40-point triple-double in men’s or women’s tournament history.

Clark dropped 41 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. Her performance resulted in scoring or assisting on 70 of the team’s total of 97 while also nabbing the Most Outstanding Player of the regional award.

Clark and the Hawkeyes now wait on their opponent, which many believe will be a classic between them and the defending champion, undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, led by coach Dawn Staley and star player Aliyah Boston.

You can see the highlights below.