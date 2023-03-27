Kevin Durant is over hearing Charles Barkley’s criticism. The Phoenix Suns forward saw a video online where Barkley called him sensitive and responded on Twitter.

“This ain’t gettin tiring chuck?” Durant wrote. “I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it.”

In a conversation with a fan, KD wrote: “I’m not gonna lie, I be bothered by nba greats that are jealous of the generations that come after them. That’s just me tho.”

Another fan agreed with Durant, citing he only gets criticized about his personality and not basketball. KD’s reply, “This where I’m at with it….”

Durant is nearing his return to the Phoenix Suns lineup. A report over the weekend placed KD back on the run with Chris Paul and Devin Booker this Wednesday, when the Suns take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.