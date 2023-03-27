LeBron James made his return in a Los Angeles Lakers loss on Sunday. But the story was less about the result and the Lakers’ place in the standings and more about how fast he came back.

Speaking in the postgame, James revealed he tore a tendon in his right foot, which would normally require season-ending surgery. Instead of taking the surgery, James had a serious rehabilitation regiment that allowed him to return in just four weeks.

In his return against the Chicago Bulls, James had 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. James expects better performances in the forthcoming days.

“I had a couple of drives and the ball got away from me,” James said. “A couple of shots didn’t feel as good as before, obviously. But I was out for four weeks, so between that and the wind, just trying to get those things back leading to the final stretch of the season.”