The NCAA men’s final four is set. Included in the last four in the big dance are San Diego State, Florida Atlantic University, and Miami, who make their first final four appearances. The fourth team in the group is the UConn Huskies.

The games will continue on April 1 when Florida Atlantic and San Diego State battle. That game will be followed by Miami and UConn. Both games will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

You can catch the highlights from the games below. Who do you have in the championship?

THE MEN'S FINAL FOUR IS SET!



And for the first time EVER, no top-3 seed is in it 😳 pic.twitter.com/5qzto3E4Za — ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2023

You can see highlights for all the games below.