Another school shooting has rocked the United States. According to CNN, a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, has left 6 dead.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school that has students from preschool through the sixth grade. The shooter, a 28-year-old woman, was killed while exchanging fire with officers. Her identity has not yet been revealed.

Three of the dead are children, and the other three are adults. There is currently a student reunification center in place at the Woodmount Baptist Church located near the school.

JUST IN: At least 3 children killed in shooting at private Christian elementary school in Nashville, a local hospital confirms. The shooter was killed by police. https://t.co/YgHge5sZ6b pic.twitter.com/p7ZPdwFTCY — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2023

Nashville mayor John Cooper issued a statement on Twitter thanking officials for their response while providing messages of support to the families impacted.

The incident is the 129th mass shooting in America this year. Mass shootings are categorized by over four people being wounded. In the aftermath of the shooting, first lady Jill Biden stated at an event in Washington D.C., “I am truly without words” and “out children deserve better.” Meanwhile, the White House asked for gun safety legislation to be passed.

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check system, or to require the safe storage of guns? We need to do something,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

– White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, responding to today’s shooting in Nashville pic.twitter.com/D85ZncUQPy — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 27, 2023

This story is updating.