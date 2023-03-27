CA femcee Saweetie quickly shot to the top of the charts with her smash single “My Type”, but capitalizes off popular songs wit her own rendition of catchy punchlines and hooks. One of the artists that Saweetie sampled was “My Neck My Back ” rapper Khia, who candidly says she doesn’t like Saweetie or the remake of her song.

In an interview, the Philly born/Florida raised rapper was asked whose remix of her song did she like the least, to which Khia almost immediately replied, “Saweetie, sweet pea, I don’t like her.” “cy Girl” was Saweetie’s take on “My Neck, My Back”. Khia goes on further to say that no one really did her song any justice, including other artists who sampled her work, including City Girls JT and Yung Miami.

Check out the footage from the interview HERE

Advertisement