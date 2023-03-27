Maino is adamant about Troy Ave twisting his version of the 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza that left one man dead and two others injured, even going as far as defending Taxstone, saying that Troy Ave thought he was going to get a Worldstar moment at the podcaster’s expense.

The Brooklyn rapper made his return to Angela Yee’s new “Way Up With Angela Yee” show and being an eyewitness, he contends that Troy Ave and his crew were the true aggressors.

The “All Of The Above” rapper said that he was with Uncle Murda, who were both scheduled to perform, before the melee broke out. Maino says that Taxstone was just enjoying the T.I, show when he trouble approached him. This was totally contrary to Troy Ave’s side of the story.

Troy Ave testified against Tax Stone today in court pic.twitter.com/xEOdrlvXr1 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 13, 2023

The shooting took the life of Troy Ave’s friend and bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

Check out what maino had to say below.