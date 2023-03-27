According to several confirmed reports, Angela Grier, the older sister to troubled ATL rapper Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams, has passed away. The cause of her death has yet to be confirmed.

One of Young Thug’s sister, HiDoraah, was one of the first to confirm their sister’s passing by posting several Instagram stories on her page, which included photos of Angela. Another one of Thug’s sibling’s. Dolly White, wrote on IG, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”

Thug is the 9th of 11 siblings, who were all born and raised in Georgia.

Grier leaves behind three children at the time of her passing.

Young Thug still sits in Fulton County Jail as his YSL RICO trial continues. The trial can take several months, but Thug could face life in prison if convicted on all charges.