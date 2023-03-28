Jim Jones Dances off Conversation About 6ix9ine’s Gym Attack: ‘Gotta Be Sturdy Out Here’

Jim Jones, like the rest of us in Hip-Hop, has heard about Tekashi 6ix9ine being jumped in LA Fitness. Did he have much to say about it? Nope. But he sure did some dancing.

Hitting some moves and a Milly Rock, Jones didn’t specifically offer too much of a statement. Instead, he said, “Gotta be sturdy out here, you heard? You gotta move tactical out here.”

Jones was asked about his own personal gym but stated that type of incident wouldn’t go down in his business.

You can enjoy Jim’s dance moves via TMZ.