777 Radio, a limited radio series that will only be broadcast on Apple Music’s international live-streaming radio station Apple Music 1, was just announced by Latto.

Latto is prepared to provide her already fervent fan base with new means of communication through 777 Radio.

Apple Music Radio Latto 07

“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” Latto said of the show. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music.”

The moniker 777 Radio is taken from Latto’s critically acclaimed album of the same name, which came before a long series of achievements that reads like a checklist for upcoming superstardom.

In the premiere episode, Chlöe—a singer, composer, and actress—discusses relationships, body image, parallels with her sister Halle, and other topics with Latto.

Beginning on March 30th, Latto’s 777 Radio will be broadcast twice weekly on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET on Apple Music 1. You can see the trailer below.