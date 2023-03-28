Authorities in the Nashville area have released bodycam video and surveillance of the officers gunning down the shooter at the Covenant School. The shooter killed six people during their shooting rampage.
According to the Daily News, the shooter was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who was on the school’s second-floor firing when police arrived.
In the video, officers can be seen clearing classrooms and running into the shooter, originally being met with gunfire. In the video, Officer Rex Englebert can be seen returning fire. The suspect, Hale, was dead 15 minutes after the initial call of an active shooter.
The Metro Nashville Police Department revealed Hale drove a Honda Fit to the campus, shot out the glass of a door to gain entry, and fired at officers from a second-story window. Hale was armed with two assault weapons and one 9-millimeter pistol.