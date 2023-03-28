The body-cam footage released by Nashville PD exemplifies clear heroism.

Zero hesitation from the officers who ran toward the gunshots and ceased the threat. God bless these heroes.



This video should be a mandatory watch for other PD counties.pic.twitter.com/OzrdVpcnYM — Angelina Támez (@AngelinaTamezTX) March 28, 2023

Authorities in the Nashville area have released bodycam video and surveillance of the officers gunning down the shooter at the Covenant School. The shooter killed six people during their shooting rampage.

Body camera footage of Nashville Police responding to and neutralizing #trans school shooter Audrey "Aiden" Hale (he/him) has been released. Many trans activists (often the same ones who want police abolished) have taken to social media to mourn the shooter's death. Nashville PD… pic.twitter.com/MHmcgoz1Qy — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2023

According to the Daily News, the shooter was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who was on the school’s second-floor firing when police arrived.

In the video, officers can be seen clearing classrooms and running into the shooter, originally being met with gunfire. In the video, Officer Rex Englebert can be seen returning fire. The suspect, Hale, was dead 15 minutes after the initial call of an active shooter.

MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus Mon morning. They fired on the active shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage. https://t.co/17qsZM6bNp pic.twitter.com/g4b0nMTFRD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

The Metro Nashville Police Department revealed Hale drove a Honda Fit to the campus, shot out the glass of a door to gain entry, and fired at officers from a second-story window. Hale was armed with two assault weapons and one 9-millimeter pistol.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale. pic.twitter.com/ftGX74ecKr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Hale entered the Covenant building after shooting out the glass of these doors. pic.twitter.com/EC5e7bA5dN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

As officers responded to the Covenant campus, Hale fired on arriving police vehicles from a 2nd story window. pic.twitter.com/7JiLdCHhF1 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023