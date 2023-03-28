Sebastian Joseph-Day, a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Chargers, accused three TSA agents of sexually assaulting him before a flight at the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif.

The footballer shared that the incident, which took place Friday morning, was a “dehumanizing” experience.

Joseph-Day took to Twitter to explain what transpired during the incident with the agents.

Advertisement

“Then they told me I was the problem after [three] TSA agents swarmed me,” he added.

“I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

“And when I do try to file a complaint they are making me jump through hoops to do so.”

The airport’s Twitter account swiftly responded to Joseph-Day’s accusations:

Joseph-Day also added in his Twitter thread that the TSA agents threatened to call the authorities if he did not complete the search, one that made him uncomfortable.

“It’s one thing if they apologized after my concerns, but the supervisor threatened to call the sheriff on me if I didn’t finish the search after I expressed I was just violated & told me to watch my mouth. I don’t think it’s just a TSA issue.

“I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentle[men] and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being.”

TSA released a statement stating that it is aware of the allegations and is investigating them.

“TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Airport Friday morning. We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken,” a TSA statement said.

“TSA remains committed to treating every traveler with dignity and respect while carrying out our security screening responsibilities.”

The 28-year-old won a 2022 Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams.

Thoughts?

I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me. — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023