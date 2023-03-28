SOURCE SPORTS: Bradley Beal Under Investigation After Postgame Argument with Fan Over Parlays

SOURCE SPORTS: Bradley Beal Under Investigation After Postgame Argument with Fan Over Parlays

Bradley Beal has found himself at the center of a police investigation. According to TMZ Sports, the Washington Wizards guard was involved in a confrontation with hecklers after a game last week.

The game happened in Orlando when Beal’s team lost 122-112 to the Orlando Magic. A fan allegedly screamed at Beal,”You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!”

Beal is said to have responded by knocking the hat off one of the man’s heads, leading to a back-and-forth argument, including Beal stating, “I don’t give a f*** about none of your bets or your parlays, bro.”

Advertisement

Parlays reference sports betting that has become insanely popular across the United States. Beal is now being investigated for battery.